Body of well-known Valley businessman Surinder Pal found in canal, authorities say

Authorities are working to identify a body found in a canal Thursday morning in east central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of Surinder Pal, a well-known businessman in the Central Valley, has been found.

The Clovis Police Department says that Pal's body was found in a canal along Temperance Avenue just south of McKinley on Thursday.

Authorities say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Pal's death at this time, but are still investigating.

Pal had last been seen on June 22 near Blackstone and Dakota.

Pal and his wife's restaurant, Standard Sweets and Spices in central Fresno, was featured on Dine and Dish in February.

He was 55 years old.