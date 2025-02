Body pulled from water at Fresno Slough near Mendota, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Fresno Slough on Thursday.

The body was pulled from the water after someone reported seeing it at around 12:15 pm near the Mendota Pool.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it is unclear how the person ended up in the water.

The person has not yet been identified.

Investigators have not released any other details at this time.