Bomb threat made on Kings County Elections Department found not credible

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County revealed Tuesday that its Elections Department received a bomb threat on Friday, November 8.

Officials say it was one of several similar threats targeting elections offices across the state.

The FBI and the California Secretary of State's Office investigated and have deemed the threat non-credible.

Kings County shared a statement from California Secretary of State Shirley Weber that reads, "As your Secretary of State, I am aware of the bomb threats targeting our elections offices in California. These acts are unacceptable and will not deter us."

It goes on to say, "Thanks to the swift action and vigilance of our law enforcement agencies and the dedicated efforts of our county elections officials, the process of counting every ballot continues uninterrupted. We will always stand firm to keep our workers safe and ensure that every voice is heard and every vote is counted."

Kings County says it is working closely with law enforcement and state authorities to monitor any ongoing threats.

The Kings County Elections Department remains fully operational, and all ballot counting continues as normal.