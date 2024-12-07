Books donated to Fresno Unified students to encourage reading over winter break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Winter break is just a few weeks away and Fresno Unified is making sure students are keeping up their reading skills during their time off.

Reading what Addams Elementary School students like Erykalyn Casares will be doing during winter break.

"(The book) has so many big words I can read and it makes me occupied and its really fun to do," Casares explained.

The Fresno Unified School District once again partnered with Scholastic to provide books to students.

This time, students, including Genesis Herrera, chose five to take home.

"The book that I'm most excited to read is 'Weird but True,'" said Herrera.

"Because there's like a lot of things and they may be weird and crazy and stuff and unique, but its true and I want to learn about them."

Addams Principal Natanska Valtierra says that excitement is why they took a different approach this year.

"I know in the past we've given them packs, but those are already pre-assembled so the fact they were able to choose their own books today, kind of like when they go to the book fair," said Valtierra.

She says they are now more likely to read them, adding it is essential for children to continue turning the page when they are not in school.

"If we don't practice, then we are not going to get better. So, I always tell them its kind of like when going to the gym, right, and knowing how to use the machines and the dumbbells," explained Valtierra.

"That doesn't make you grow your muscles, you actually have to go and do it and practice."

Herrera is planning to use that muscle memory to read to her baby sister.

"If I read to her then I can teach her how to read and she will learn how to read even though she's not in school yet," Herrera said.

The district has given out 1.5 million books over the last eight years and middle school students also got the chance to choose books online for the break.

