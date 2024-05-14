Boots in the Park returns to Fresno in September with Jason Aldean headlining

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular country music festival is set to return to Fresno this fall with special guest Jason Aldean.

Boots in the Park will take over Woodward Park on September 13.

Other performers include Ian Munsick, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters.

The event consists of a full day of live performances, food and drinks, line dancing and interactive art.

Presale access to tickets begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. To sign up, go to bootsinthepark.com.

Tickets will be available to the public this Friday, May 17.