Boy killed in crash while biking in Clovis identified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old boy, who died after he was hit by a car in Clovis on Tuesday, has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified him as Agamjodh Singh Cheema of Clovis. He was a student at Clark Intermediate School.

Clovis Police say Cheema was riding his bike west down Bullard Avenue, near Temperance, just before 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a woman driving a Toyota Camry.

Authorities say Cheema was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The woman stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. They do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Grief counselors are on campus at Clark Intermediate to help support students.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.