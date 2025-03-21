Breaking the Chains founder starts new nonprofit to honor daughter

March 21 marks one year since the daughter of Breaking the Chains Founder Debra Rush, Kendra McIntyre, was murdered in Los Angeles.

March 21 marks one year since the daughter of Breaking the Chains Founder Debra Rush, Kendra McIntyre, was murdered in Los Angeles.

March 21 marks one year since the daughter of Breaking the Chains Founder Debra Rush, Kendra McIntyre, was murdered in Los Angeles.

March 21 marks one year since the daughter of Breaking the Chains Founder Debra Rush, Kendra McIntyre, was murdered in Los Angeles.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- March 21 marks one year since the daughter of Breaking the Chains Founder Debra Rush, Kendra McIntyre, was murdered in Los Angeles.

Kendra was shot and killed on a street known for human trafficking.

Los Angeles Police arrested a 14-year-old girl for the shooting, who will be making a court appearance.

Since her death, Kendra's mother, Debra has worked tirelessly to advocate for victims of human trafficking, not only through Breaking the Chains, but with a second nonprofit known as Kendra's Cause.

The organization has received national attention. Debra joined us to talk about taking Kendra's cause to the White House and how she's continuing to fight for her daughter one year later.