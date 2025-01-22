Bryan Kohberger's team wants DNA evidence public, claims faulty investigation in Idaho murders case

The judge in the Idaho college murders case is set to issue a ruling on DNA evidence that prosecutors say ties the suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger, to the murder scene.

Kohberger's defense team trying to get critical evidence thrown out as they raise questions about how law enforcement zeroed in on the Pennsylvania Pocono native.

His attorney is taking aim at DNA analysis known as "investigative genetic genealogy," which is a process that involves entering DNA profiles into public databases to find relatives and narrow the list of potential suspects.

Prosecutors claim to have tied Kohberger to the quadruple murders after they say his DNA was found on a button snap of a knife sheath found at the scene.

"The argument for the defense as to why the DNA should be thrown out is less about the result pointing to Bryan Kohberger but more about the science," said ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire.

It was mid-November 2022 when prosecutors allege Kohberger -- a former PhD student at Washington State University -- entered an off-campus apartment near the University of Idaho and fatally stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

A not-guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.

Kohberger's attorneys have now filed a petition to unseal evidence and make hearings public to combat what they say is "an overwhelming public sentiment of his guilt."

