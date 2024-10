Bulldog Breakdown: David Carr talks Davante Adams trade to Jets

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Las Vegas Raiders traded former Bulldog wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets Tuesday morning.

The move reunites the three-time All-Pro with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network Analyst and Bulldog legend David Carr breaks down the move to the Big Apple in this week's Bulldog Breakdown.

