Bulldog Breakdown: Diamond 'Dogs set to play UCLA this Friday

The Mountain West Champion Diamond 'Dogs are heading into their next challenge with winning on their minds and a player in their hearts.

The Mountain West Champion Diamond 'Dogs are heading into their next challenge with winning on their minds and a player in their hearts.

The Mountain West Champion Diamond 'Dogs are heading into their next challenge with winning on their minds and a player in their hearts.

The Mountain West Champion Diamond 'Dogs are heading into their next challenge with winning on their minds and a player in their hearts.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West Champion Diamond 'Dogs are heading into their next challenge with winning on their minds and a player in their hearts.

The Diamond 'Dogs will play top seed UCLA at 1 p.m. Friday.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, we take a look at the team's road to Westwood and how they're now playing for a teammate out with an injury.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, X and Instagram.