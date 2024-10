Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State Football's Australian-born true Freshman

There's a starter on this year's Fresno State football team who is learning the game one play at a time.

There's a starter on this year's Fresno State football team who is learning the game one play at a time.

There's a starter on this year's Fresno State football team who is learning the game one play at a time.

There's a starter on this year's Fresno State football team who is learning the game one play at a time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a starter on this year's Fresno State football team who is learning the game one play at a time.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, sports director Stephen Hicks introduces us to the 22-year-old freshman who made his debut in front of the biggest crowd in school history.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.