Bulldog Breakdown: Ryan McCarthy ready for "Rally the Valley" Coaches Caravan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's "Rally the Valley" Coaches Caravan is set to kick off next week.
The two-day event will give fans a chance to meet with representatives of the university's athletic department.
Attendees will also have a chance to connect with head coaches Matt Entz, Vance Walberg, and Ryan McCarthy through Q&A sessions, photo ops, and meet-and-greets.
In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, McCarthy shares what fans can expect from the tour.
You can find the full schedule of stops for the Coaches Caravan, listed below:
Date: Tuesday, May 13
Location: Kingsburg, Calif. Stacked
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, May 13
Location: Fox Theatre in Visalia, Calif.
Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, May 14
Location: Belkorp Ag in Firebaugh, Calif.
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, May 14
Great American Grill in Hilmar/Turlock, Calif.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, X and Instagram.