Bulldog Breakdown: Ryan McCarthy ready for "Rally the Valley" Coaches Caravan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's "Rally the Valley" Coaches Caravan is set to kick off next week.

The two-day event will give fans a chance to meet with representatives of the university's athletic department.

Attendees will also have a chance to connect with head coaches Matt Entz, Vance Walberg, and Ryan McCarthy through Q &A sessions, photo ops, and meet-and-greets.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, McCarthy shares what fans can expect from the tour.

You can find the full schedule of stops for the Coaches Caravan, listed below:

Date: Tuesday, May 13

Location: Kingsburg, Calif. Stacked

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, May 13

Location: Fox Theatre in Visalia, Calif.

Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 14

Location: Belkorp Ag in Firebaugh, Calif.

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 14

Great American Grill in Hilmar/Turlock, Calif.

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, X and Instagram.