CAL FIRE battling rapidly spreading Max Fire in Fresno County

ABC30 Digital Team
By ABC30 Digital Team
Sunday, July 13, 2025 10:06PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews are working to contain the Max Fire, which has burned approximately 100 acres in Fresno County as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The wildfire is burning in grass and oak woodland near Watts Valley Road and Maxon Road, southeast of Barnes Mountain and north of Pine Flat Lake in the Tollhouse area. A significant air attack is underway, with at least four air tankers assisting ground crews.

At this time no evacuations have been reported within the fire zone and no structures have been reported damaged.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

