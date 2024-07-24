CAL FIRE budget and insurance costs continue to soar

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures continue to climb across Central California, the risk for wildfires also increases.

Just last month, the June Lightning Complex Fire sparked in Fresno County as temperatures soared to the triple digits.

That fire has since been contained, but the SQF Lightning Complex Fire continues to burn tens of thousands of acres in the Sequoia National Forest with temperatures heating up once again.

"We've had more rain and precipitation than usual, which includes snow melt, which has left a lot of fuel on the ground because the last two fire seasons have been relatively mild," CAL FIRE Battalion Chief of Communications, David Acuna explained. "So, with all that fuel on the ground 2024 has become a significant fire year."

CAL FIRE saying it has budgeted around $4 billion with around 12,000 positions for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 fiscal years, about double the amount from 2014-2015.

"It used to be that we would have fire season from roughly June through October, depending on where in the state you lived," Acuna said. "Now, it's not uncommon for us to have a fire, whether it's in June or December. In fact, we are now using the term fire year rather than fire season."

The wildfires have also been adding financial stress to home and business owners.

"We have two houses across the street that just went on the market recently and several other people are moving out of the state so and insurance is a big reason- the cost of insurance keeps going up," owner of Basilwood Farm in Prather, Jill Spraunce, said.

Spruance says her insurance has gone up significantly.

"We've gone from $6200 in 2022 to $10,000 this year," Spruance said.

She says she's had to go through a broker to find insurance and even then, it took a couple months to find a policy, citing fewer carriers willing to cover Californians.

Those who have a hard time finding an insurance plan can try the California FAIR Plan.

