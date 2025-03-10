Cal Fire offers prevention advice ahead of fire season

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Green grass will soon turn brown and become a fire hazard to nearby homes and businesses.

"Fire can travel through that a lot faster, and it produces a lot of heat that sometimes we can be close to," said Fresno County Cal Fire spokesman, Gary Couch.

Grass is fuel to flames. Couch said it's important for people with a yard to maintain the grass, so it doesn't get out of hand and become a bigger issue for firefighters.

"There has been times where we've gone to several fires where fire has spread to several different houses and other door yard debris or vehicles because of people not mowing or taking care of their property," said Couch.

Fire officials say it's important to only use your lawn mower on wet grass. Couch said it's best to do yard maintenance between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Fresno County resident Della Carey was cutting her grass on Sunday, making sure she's doing her part to stay safe.

"I wait until the sun shines on it a little bit and all the dew is off it and use the weedwhacker, it's like better," said Carey.

Carey said she would rather take care of it now before more rain comes and the grass grows even higher.

Plus, she says the activity of mowing her yard is good outdoor exercise.

Cal Fire has a list of resources and advice for people living in the mountain communities.

If you live in the Fresno County rural communities, click here for tips on fire prevention.

