Cal OSHA warns about staying safe while working in hot weather

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperatures are expected to stretch across the Central Valley over several days.

Weather experts said this is the first major heat wave of the year.

"We're expecting temperatures just a little bit over triple digits, to about 103, 105 in the valley. And as well, we'd also like to mention, in the Yosemite Valley and Lake Isabella, they're expecting triple-digit heat, as well," said Meteorologist Emily Wilson.

Wilson explains the lack of wind is causing poor air quality.

It's that with the heat that's become a concern for people living and working in Central California.

Denisse Gomez with the Department of Industrial Relations says the agency sends out heat advisories to companies with employees who work outside. She explains it's ultimately the employer's responsibility to keep their workers safe.

"They should have access to water. This water should be fresh, portable and accessible to where they're working. It should be close by to where they're working, they shouldn't have to travel too far to get that water. They should also have a shade up. So, as soon as 80 hits or the employer knows it's going to be 80, they should have that shade ready to go," said Gomez.

Gomez said workers should also be able to take more than they're scheduled breaks, only if needed during the extra hot days.

It's a practice Wild Water Adventure Park near Clovis does when the triple-digit heat hits the Valley.

"For our employees, we really encourage them to drink plenty of water. Take small sips, take breaks, get out of the sun and and take care of yourself. For our lifeguards, if they start feeling overheated, jump in the water. It's just an easy way to cool off," said General Manager Jimmy Holmes.

The Wild Water team encourages workers to begin taking care of themselves before they clock on for their shift by drinking plenty of water and having a good breakfast.

For more information on what to know when working outside, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.