California delegates arrive at RNC just days after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong security in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Photos shared with Action News show Secret Service snipers on rooftops, law enforcement standing by on horses and long security lines.

"Just yesterday, they have increased local law enforcement, says California RNC Alternate Delegate Guillermo Moreno. "They've shut down the Major Freeway here in downtown Milwaukee."

"I don't foresee them having another incident here," says Fresno County Republican Party Chair Elizabeth Kolstad. "I feel quite safe."

Kolstad says their hearts go out to the husband and father who died and those injured, but she believes this will impact the former president's campaign.

"Maybe people who were on the fence are so disgusted at the attempt on his life that it will help him," she said. "I've talked to a lot of people that have friends and family that maybe weren't voting for him before, but they are absolutely so disgusted at the length that people are going to not have him be elected that they're going to cross over. They're going to vote for him."

Delegates say there is no place for political violence in this country -- regardless of your party.

"I actually can say that I'm very happy and grateful that I saw leadership from both sides of the political spectrum come out and express their sincere concerns about what was seen," says California RNC Delegate Lisa Moreno. "That's what we need. We need healing."

"This is inexcusable, It's tragic," Kolstad said. "The life of someone who was there just to support the president was taken early and needlessly. Violence is never an option."

