U.S. House District 22 race: David Valadao (R) - Rudy Salas (D)

With less than two weeks until the end of voting, a tight political fight is underway in the South Valley.

Meet the candidates in the South Valley Congressional race that could determine House majority

A tight political fight is underway in the South Valley. Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas are facing off for a second time for a seat in the House.

Valadao is from Hanford and has served in Congress for five terms, focusing on water, the Farm Bill, and public safety. In a new term, he says he wants to tackle the economy and border.

Salas is from Bakersfield, where he served on the City Council and then the State Assembly for 10 years.

The race is a rematch of 2022 when just 3,000 votes separated Valadao and Salas.

The matchup has national significance as House Republicans fight to keep their narrow majority.