Newsom's approval rating surges after clash with Trump, UC Irvine poll finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom's public support amongst Californians is rebounding, partially due to his recent high-profile feud with former President Donald Trump over federal immigration raids in Los Angeles.

A new Wednesday poll from UC Irvine's School of Social Ecology shows a dramatic jump in the Democratic governor's approval rating, which pollsters say was directly after the state's standoff over Trump's federalization of the National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles.

In early June, 38% of Californians approved of the overall job Newsom is doing as governor. Poll director and dean of the school, Jon Gould, said they asked voters the same question after Newsom's fight with Trump, and his approval rating soared to 56%.

"They're concerned about his record as governor. But given the standoff with the president, they're giving him credit for that," he said. "We found didn't change the view of the president at all. Californians, really, across the board, are not happy with President Trump. However, it did seem to change things in their views of the governor, while Californians still have concerns about his performance as governor."

Gould says the bounce in approval is less about Newsom himself and more a reaction to Trump's actions.

"I think some of it is that they are pleased to see someone stand up to Trump, and they like the positions that the governor has taken," Gould said. "We need to wait and see whether this has any lasting effects on the governor."

While Newsom gained favor for his handling of the federal conflict, the poll also shows voters remain deeply dissatisfied with broader issues facing California, with 60% of all voters surveyed saying they believe the state is on the wrong track.

As for issues, Californians surveyed named the housing shortage as the state's biggest challenge at 33%, with healthcare and public safety issues (13%) trailing behind.

"Californians are just not happy right now," Gould said. "People are annoyed. They are annoyed with the direction of the country. They don't like the direction of the state."

The poll also reveals early preferences in the upcoming race to replace Newsom once his term ends. Forty-one percent of respondents picked former Vice President Kamala Harris as their top choice for governor in 2026, but 29% of respondents chose an unnamed potential Republican candidate. Fourteen percent said they do not plan on voting, and about 16% said they are unsure about their top choice.

"The incumbent always defines the race in an election," said Democratic political consultant Jim Ross. "How do they position against the status quo, the way things are now in the state? And how do they present an agenda for change that's going to impact people's lives and really move people forward?"

California GOP Chairwoman Corrin Rankin is hoping her party can capitalize on voters' overall dissatisfaction with leadership in the state.

"After years of mismanagement, Californians are ready for change that they can actually feel," she said. "And Republicans are ready to lead, and we're ready to offer real solutions."

While Harris has not yet announced a run, several Democrats say they plan to stay in the race regardless. Meanwhile, some Republicans are holding off on jumping in - unless Harris decides to run.

The former vice president is expected to make a decision by the end of summer.

"I think whoever's running for governor and whoever's going to really catch hold in this race needs to put together and have a compelling case on how they're going to make the state of California more affordable for its residents," Ross said.