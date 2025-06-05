California High-Speed Rail to move forward as Trump plans to pull $4B in funding

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a decision that could derail the California High-Speed Rail, the Trump administration announced it plans to pull four billion dollars in federal funding.

Several reasons are listed in a 315-page report from the Department of Transportation, including budget shortfalls and missed deadlines. The report comes after a months-long investigation into the project.

"This report confirms what we've known all along. Continually missing deadlines, massive budget overruns, wildly inflated ridership numbers," said Congressman Vince Fong.

Assemblywoman Alexandra Macedo echoed that viewpoint, saying in a statement: "It is time to cut our losses and reinvest those dollars in water infrastructure and wildfire prevention - lifesaving projects that can provide well-paying jobs for skilled workers in the Central Valley."

The High-Speed Rail Authority has 37 days to respond.

Board member Henry Perea says they will, adding he was not surprised by the decision to pull funding.

"The Trump Administration did this the first time, and California sued. We prevailed in that lawsuit, and our funding came back during the Biden administration. We fully expect that when they pull this money, there will be more litigation out of Sacramento, but in the meantime, we will continue building," said Perea.

Congressman Jim Costa issued a statement railing against the decision, saying in part that President Trump "doesn't understand the San Joaquin Valley or the legal challenges that have delayed this project. Instead, he is stalling progress and killing good-paying jobs to score political points."

Regardless, Perea says the High Speed Rail will move forward.

119 miles are ready for track, which he says will happen around the first of next year.

"Right now, as we speak, the governor and the legislature are looking at allocating $1 billion for the next 2025 years dedicated to high-speed rail. That's the kind of money we need to keep this project moving forward," said Perea.

The High-Speed Rail Authority now anticipates trains will be operating by 2030.

