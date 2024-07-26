California is worst state for road rage, confrontational drivers, data show

California has the most confrontational drivers and road rage incidents, according to data analyzed by Forbes Advisor.

LOS ANGELES -- Many California drivers could tell horror stories about aggressive or even violent encounters with other motorists on the freeways and local roads.

But now a new study confirms that the Golden State is indeed the absolute worst when it comes to road rage.

Data analyzed by Forbes Advisor ranked California at the top of its list of states with the "most confrontational drivers," earning a 100 out of 100 in its rating system.

That means relatively high percentages of drivers who say other motorists have cut them off on purpose, yelled or cursed at them, tailgated, or even got out of their cars to try to fight.

The findings are no surprise to many local drivers - and to CHP officers who have to respond to road rage incidents.

"I think a lot of that has to do with the amount of traffic that we have," said CHP Officer Jordan Church. "Increased traffic and decrease in patience that we have while we drive trying to get from place to place here in California."

Some drivers Eyewitness News in Los Angeles spoke with say the best way to handle such situations is to de-escalate by simply avoiding the other driver or letting them pass.

"They get on my back bumper and I know what's going on," one driver said. "So instead of reacting or speeding up, I just move over into the slower lane."

