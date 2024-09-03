Some California lawmakers pushing back on the push for electric vehicles

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After several recent crashes involving electric semi-trucks shut down highways, stranding drivers for hours, some state leaders are calling on the governor to delay state mandates for electric vehicles.

The lawmakers are focused on the mandate for large vehicles, like semi-trucks.

The biggest concern is that responding to crashes involving lithium-ion batteries that are used to power many electric vehicles is very different from responding to crashes and that response is something first responders are still developing.

For two days, northbound 15 Freeway lanes were shut down between Barstow and Baker in southern California after an overturned semi-truck's load of lithium batteries caught fire.

Leaving drivers stranded on a highway, without gas, a recharge, food, or medical supplies in triple-digit heat.

Weeks later, a section of I-80 in Northern California was shut down for hours after a Tesla semi-truck crashed and caught fire.

Josh Sellers with Fresno Fire Department said even for small vehicles lithium-ion battery fires almost seem to fight back efforts to snuff them out.

"The batteries are requiring a lot more water to extinguish them," said Josh Sellers, Fresno Fire Department.

"Based on the principles of that battery we're seeing, again, across the country the potential for those batteries to reignite after we've extinguished it."

For small gas or diesel vehicles, Sellers said the fires usually only require about 500 to 750 gallons of water.

In contrast, electric vehicles can take up to five to 10,000 gallons.

The fires can also require Hazmat response.

Because of the dramatic accidents and shutdown of highways in recent months 21 lawmakers, including Assemblymember Jim Patterson from Fresno and Senator Brian Jones of San Diego, sent a letter to the Governor asking for state E-V mandates to be delayed.

"I think we ought to be getting the reaction of California motorists around the state and, and ask them how they feel about being stuck in their car for a day or two days while these, uh, vehicle fires, these truck fires are burning themselves out," said Jones.

In 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

For moderate to heavy-duty trucks, it's 2045.

"If there's a plan in place and there's a uh a plan to react to these emergencies, then great, let's move ahead," said Jones. "But until we have that plan in place, we need to put a halt on any more expansion of this technology."

The California Air Resources Board cited a study by the International Zero Emission Vehicle Alliance that stated electric vehicle fires were less common than fires in gas vehicles up until 2023.

However, the study also said the number of EV fires are expected to be more frequent as the number of EVs on the roads increases.

The governor's office sent Action News a statement, writing:

"Our office continues to collaborate with relevant agencies and departments to ensure the state remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving and innovative technology while prioritizing the safety of all Californians."

Assemblyman Patterson wasn't available for an interview on this story.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.