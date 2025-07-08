California rejects Trump administration demand for state to ban trans athletes

The state of California has rejected a proposed resolution agreement from the Department of Education over rules for transgender athletes.

The state of California has rejected a proposed resolution agreement from the Department of Education over rules for transgender athletes.

The state of California has rejected a proposed resolution agreement from the Department of Education over rules for transgender athletes.

The state of California has rejected a proposed resolution agreement from the Department of Education over rules for transgender athletes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The state of California has rejected a proposed resolution agreement from the Department of Education over rules for transgender athletes.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon posted on social media showing both the state's education department and the interscholastic federation declined to sign the agreement.

Last month, the agency claimed California violated Title IX, which protects against gender discrimination, by allowing trans athletes to compete in girls' sports.

It comes after a transgender athlete competed in the CIF track and field championships in Clovis back in May.

At the time, President Trump threatened to withhold federal funding if the athlete was not removed.

The athlete was still allowed to compete but the CIF did make some changes.

The state may now face legal action from the Department of Justice for not signing the agreement.