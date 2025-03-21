Caltrans clearing tall grass on highways to prevent wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Elevated fire risk-- weeds and tall grass along highways make for dry fuel and potentially easy fire spread if a vehicle throws out a spark. Caltrans crews were out mowing and clearing trash on Thursday along Highway 168 as part of their ongoing mitigation efforts.

"We all know the summer heat is coming and the weeds and the vegetation will dry out. That's the biggest concern. These operations you're seeing now, what we're doing is maintaining certain areas whether it's sight distance or just the aesthetics to make it look good. The more we can do now the better before fire season comes around," says Larry Johnson, Caltrans.

Along with mowing, Caltrans has added other strategies like herbicide spraying, hand removal, controlled burns, and even goats along state highways to prevent wildfires.

Also just removing brush altogether like along Highway 41 where drivers can now see a stretch of highway lined with fresh concrete instead of plants.

"They put the concrete up a little higher off the roadway with the brick and the concrete just so any cars or trucks that have sparks or not working properly they can spark a fire," says Johnson.

Fresno Fire responds to hundreds of fires on highways each year. These blazes with their own unique challenges.

"They're a high risk to us, especially because water sources are limited on the highways and we have to bring our own water in to fight those fires," says Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo, Fresno Fire.

With the city's growth the roadways have become closer to homes. Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo says all it takes is one spark to spread into a community.

"The rule of thumb is the flame length of any vegetation is three times its height. So, you get a 1-foot plant, you have 3-foot flame length. Some of these bushes around the highway and imagine the height of those flames and that's without any wind," says Battalion Chief Escobedo.

And if you live near a highway or are driving and see anything of concern like high grass, a pothole, etc. Caltrans does take service requests. You can submit one with this link.

