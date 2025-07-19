At least 30 injured after car plows into crowd outside music venue in Los Angeles

The collision happened outside of a music venue in Los Angeles.

At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles. At least seven people are now in critical condition, six are in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. In total 23 patients were transported.

Among the injuries, the LAFD reported a male with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses on the scene told ABC News bystanders also took the driver of the vehicle out of his car and attacked him following the car ramming.

Authorities said 124 fire personnel are assisting at the scene.

The car rammed into a crowd standing outside of music venue The Vermont. The crowd included club goers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.

"LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time," authorities said in an initial statement early Saturday morning.

The police department is investigating the cause and motive of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

