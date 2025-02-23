Three cars, including a patrol car, spin out following suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, CHP says

Two California Highway Patrol officers and two others are recovering Sunday morning after a suspected DUI car crash in Central Fresno.

Two California Highway Patrol officers and two others are recovering Sunday morning after a suspected DUI car crash in Central Fresno.

Two California Highway Patrol officers and two others are recovering Sunday morning after a suspected DUI car crash in Central Fresno.

Two California Highway Patrol officers and two others are recovering Sunday morning after a suspected DUI car crash in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two California Highway Patrol officers and two others are recovering Sunday morning after a suspected DUI crash in Central Fresno.

CHP was conducting a traffic stop on a Chevy Equinox at 1:30 a.m. on Highway 41, south of Ashlan Avenue, before merging into the highway.

Investigators say 28-year-old Jacob Perry crashed into the back of the patrol car shortly after they merged.

Perry was driving a Honda and launched the patrol car into the Equinox, spinning out all three cars.

A passenger in the Honda sustained major injuries, the two CHP officers had moderate injuries, and the driver of the Equinox had minor injuries.

Perry was not injured but was arrested for driving under the influence and booked in the Fresno County jail.