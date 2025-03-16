Caruthers girls basketball go back-to-back, Fresno Christian boys fall in CIF state championships

Caruthers girls basketball became the first Central Section basketball team, boys or girls, to repeat as state champions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Central Valley high school basketball teams made history in Sacramento this weekend as they competed for a state championship.

The Caruthers Blue Raiders made their mark winning the Division-II CIF state title 56-37 over the Rancho Bernardo Broncos of San Diego, becoming the first Central Section basketball team, boys or girls, to repeat as state champions.

Head coach Anna Almeida has seen the program grow into a state powerhouse, with eager young players and committed parents fueling its success.

"It's kind of like the Field of Dreams: 'if you build it, they will come,'" Almeida said. "We've been very fortunate to have kids who can't wait to be a part of this program. I have parents constantly texting me at the third-grade level asking, 'When are you starting with my kid?'"

The Blue Raiders won its first title back in 2019 in Division V. They would later climb to win in Division III in 2024 before Saturday's D-II title.

By halftime, Caruthers had a 23-point lead against the Broncos. Coach Almeida's daughter Emmi, who had watched from the sidelines during the 2019 title run, played a crucial role this time around, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Celeste Mack helped pave the way to the title as well with eight points inside.

"I really don't want to think about next year," Coach Almeida said when asked about the possibility of getting moved up to Division I. "But I hope the CIF gods are nice to us."

The team celebrated with heavy hearts - playing in memory of their assistant coach Larry Trigueiro who passed away last month at the age of 56.

"He meant a lot," Emmi Almeida said. "He's the reason we're so tight and why it feels like we're such a family."

"He had that energy, he always boosting people up and boosting confidence so he would be celebrating on the sidelines with a bunch of fistpumps and holding his fists up to the stands," Coach Almeida said.

In Division IV, the Fresno Christian Eagles boys basketball team made its first-ever state championship appearance in any sport, ultimately falling short to the Priory Panthers 83-66 in the final.

Devin Gaines, son of former Fresno State running back Paris Gaines, led the Eagles with 21 points.

Fresno Christian led 38-37 at halftime. However, Priory's size proved too much in the third quarter, as the Panthers outscored the Eagles by 15.

Fresno Christian battled back in the fourth, with Aden Millwee contributing 14 points and Noah Coulton adding 18, but they ultimately fell short.

"They're huge," head coach Jon Penberthy said. "Nothing other than their size got to us. It's hard to rebound when you've got 6-8, 230 and 6-6, 220, when our bigger guys are still in the one-bill department."

"Not many teams get the opportunity to do this, so it's just something special to be able to do this with these guys," Millwee said.

"Most of these guys have been together for three years now, so it's a great achievement," Gaines said. "Obviously, we didn't come out with the 'W,' but that's fine."

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.