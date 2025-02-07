Catalyst Bible College expands learning opportunities by adding master's and doctoral degrees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seamus Johnson was born and raised in Visalia.

He says he's known since seventh grade he was called to be a pastor, so it wasn't a hard choice to decide where he wanted to pursue his education.

"I knew that as soon as the opportunity arose and with Pastor Mark founding Catalyst Bible College, I knew that was where God was leading me," Johnson said.

He's now majoring in Theology and is learning what it takes to lead a church.

He says beyond offering the major he wanted to study, he liked that Catalyst Bible College prides itself on helping students graduate with as little debt as possible.

"I don't come from money, so obviously, price becomes a big thing," Johnson said.

The college is partnered with Nelson University.

Lead Pastor and President of Catalyst Bible College, Mark Merrill, says through a merit-based system, the college gives students the chance to participate in activities where they can earn points.

At the end of each semester, scholarship dollars are awarded based on their participation.

"Even though it's private Christian education, it would be comparable to what you'd pay for at a local community college," Merrill said.

This year, the college has expanded its learning opportunities.

They've added additional undergraduate degrees, including church leadership, business administration and human services.

There are three options for graduate degrees and an option for a doctoral degree.

"This is a strong, robust academic program that's going to challenge you, actively prepare you," Merrill said.

Merrill says all programs are primarily online with 35-50% live instruction.

He says it allows students and mid-career learners a flexible option to advance their education.

Students like Johnson say it's a great college no matter your major.

"Regardless of what it is, you're getting a good, faithful -- in the sense of just community -- you're getting a good education and you're getting a good schedule for it too. So I think in all benefits whether secular, especially faith-based, you're getting probably the best education you can in the Valley," Johnson said.

Registration is also open for the fall semester.

