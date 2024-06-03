Catch 'New Wrinkles: A Million Dreams' at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a Dreamer in all of us, and a group that's been entertaining all ages for more than three decades is paying tribute with the power of song.

The newest show from New Wrinkles is titled "A Million Dreams." The first performances, all involving performers aged 55 and up, happened over the weekend at Fresno City College.

Live at Three anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Dance Captain and costume Coordinator Sheri Lee and Cast Member Georgie Dayton to find out what makes this show so special.

You have the chance to see New Wrinkles: A Million Dreams through this Sunday, June 9.

The last showings are at either 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. at Fresno City College.

You can find ticket information here.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.