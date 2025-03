Catching up with actor and Fresno native Brandon Delsid

Actor and Fresno native Brandon Delsid has been on the show before and now, he has several new projects in the works.

Actor and Fresno native Brandon Delsid has been on the show before and now, he has several new projects in the works.

Actor and Fresno native Brandon Delsid has been on the show before and now, he has several new projects in the works.

Actor and Fresno native Brandon Delsid has been on the show before and now, he has several new projects in the works.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Actor and Fresno native Brandon Delsid has been on the show before and now, he has several new projects in the works.

We got to catch up with him about his latest show - on stage now.