Cedar Avenue in Fresno to close this week due to High Speed Rail construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting Monday, Cedar Avenue between North and Central Avenues in south Fresno will be closed every day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This is part of the construction for the first 32-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Avenue 19 in Madera County and East American Avenue in Fresno County.

The construction will last through Friday, August 21.