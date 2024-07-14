Central California leaders shocked by attempted assassination of former President Trump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Both Democrats and Republicans in Central California agree that the attack on former President Trump is not acceptable.

Secret Service agents rushed and swarmed to protect former President Donald Trump after gunshots went off during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Behind him, terrified Trump supporters ducked. Once agents had secured the former president, his supporters chanted in the back.

Ken Shockley, a security expert, praised the Secret Service for their quick action.

He said that their first concern in a situation like this is to get those they are protecting to a secure location. Even putting themselves in harm's way.

It's about keeping the former president out of danger.

"They weren't facing the audience to return fire," said Shockley. "They turn their back to the audience to where the threat would be. They surrounded them with their own bodies and then got him out as soon as possible."

Local political leaders were shocked by Saturday's attempted assassination of the former president. They took to X to express their support for Trump, as well as condemn the violence.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said, in part, "Today was an attack on President Trump and our nation as a whole."

Action News also spoke with Congressman John Duarte.

"All political violence is harmful to our republic," said Duarte. "Nothing is as severe as a presidential assassination or attempted presidential assassination. But it all has to be condemned."

Former Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims met with Trump during his presidency. She said watching people getting hurt at a rally and supporting their candidate is painful and a tragedy.

"As a former elected leader, you feel a responsibility to be accessible to those who support you and vote for you," said Mims "This is our country's system, where we get to hear directly from those that we elect to represent us."

She said that law enforcement's attention will now turn to answering the question of why.

"What's the motivation? This person might have left clues about behind," said Mims. "That will give people a reason why this happened and why he took these actions."

Fresno County Democrats also condemned Saturday's attack.

"It doesn't matter which party you support, there should never be violence involved with this candidate should be able to express their beliefs," said Marsha Conant with the Fresno County Democratic Party.