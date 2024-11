Central Fresno apartment fire burns 3 units, displaces 1 family

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigator is investigating what sparked an apartment fire in central Fresno.

It happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Lamona Avenue and Fresno Street.

Firefighters arrived to find three units on fire.

After a quick search of the apartments, they say no one was inside.

They then went to work, trying to contain the flames.