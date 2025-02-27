Central High School celebrates new Ag facility

The school hopes this new ag facility will teach them the necessary responsibility and management skills for a career in agriculture.

The school hopes this new ag facility will teach them the necessary responsibility and management skills for a career in agriculture.

The school hopes this new ag facility will teach them the necessary responsibility and management skills for a career in agriculture.

The school hopes this new ag facility will teach them the necessary responsibility and management skills for a career in agriculture.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local students on a path to a future in farming have access to a brand new barn.

It's located on the Central High campus.

A ribbon-cutting was held for the state-of-the-art facility.

The new barn builds on Central Unified's ag programs, which begin during middle school.

Not only will the space allowed students to get more hands-on by helping raise animals, but the lessons they learn teach them responsibility and management skills.

The district says the barn is inspired by its hard-working students, some of them related to generations of growers.

Central Unified School District Superintendent Ketti Davis says the facility serves as a testament to the district's commitment to student success.

"I want the students who graduate to know that we invested in them, we provide them the resources but they did the work to keep this place going and to become successful. It's what they developed and did that really going to carry them forward," Davis said.

The facility will house sheep and goats.