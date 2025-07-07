Central Valley air quality suffers after 4th of July fireworks

Fireworks from Independence Day celebrations have worsened air quality in Fresno and the Central Valley. Experts share tips for coping with pollution.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a weekend filled with festivities and fireworks, air quality across the Central Valley has taken a hit, prompting health concerns for residents, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Air quality levels in the region were rated "moderate" on Sunday, and experts expect similar conditions to persist into the week. The primary culprit: smoke and particulate matter released by fireworks during Independence Day celebrations.

"If you live in the Valley and you have any kind of air sensitivity, you know that we struggle to disperse our pollution," said Heather Heinks, spokesperson for the Valley Air District. "We're not necessarily the dirtiest place to live, but we live kind of in a bowl."

That "bowl" effect, caused by the mountains on either side of Central California, traps pollutants close to the ground, making it harder for smoke and other particles to dissipate.

Doctors say the fine particulate matter from fireworks can enter the lungs and cause inflammation, even in people without preexisting conditions.

"Allergy symptoms can worsen after exposure to firework smoke," said Dr. Praveen Buddiga, a Fresno-based allergist. "Using something like a nasal rinse can help wash away the smoke particulates from your nasal passages."

Buddiga also recommends over-the-counter allergy medications and simple hygiene practices like washing your hair and changing clothes before bed to reduce exposure to lingering particles.

"Those smoke particulates tend to settle down on your body and clothing," he said. "Even small steps can make a big difference."

Health experts also advise residents to keep windows and doors closed in the days following the holiday to minimize indoor exposure to outdoor pollutants.

As the Central Valley continues to recover from the haze of celebration, residents are urged to take precautions, especially those with asthma, allergies, or other respiratory sensitivities.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, X and Instagram.