Central Valley high school students learn about careers in medicine through Doctor's Academy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Growing tomorrow's future physicians.

"I love helping out the patients," said Juana Gomez, an incoming senior at Sunnyside High School and Doctors Academy student. "Getting to make connections with them and helping them throughout the tough times they experience."

Before turning her tassel, Juana will be graduating from the Doctors Academy with big goals and dreams for the future.

"Hopefully get into a college and then medical school afterwards," said Gomez.

Several of Juana's family members work in the medical field, and that's what sparked her passion for helping others.

"Originally, I wanted to be an oncologist because going into cancer studies interested me," said Gomez. "But being here and doing my mentorship, I want to go into primary care and be there for patients the first time."

The Doctor's Academy is a five-week program where students shadow health care workers in different departments. Kaiser Permanente Fresno partners with UCSF Fresno.

"It's a four-year program, and these kids start as freshmen in high school," said Dr. Vivian Torio, who serves as a Physician Mentor. "Every summer, they have a structured program for four years, where they get exposed to all parts of the medical field."

This year, 65 students were placed in different Central California hospitals. Eight students got the chance to learn from doctors at Kaiser. Dr. Torio says there is a need to provide pathways for future medical practitioners.

