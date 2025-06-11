Chargers training camp in the Central Valley? Jim Harbaugh says, "I want to go to Fresno"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chargers had a messy exit when they left San Diego after 56 years.

Eight years after leaving for Los Angeles, the team is heading back for a couple of days to have training camp at the University of San Diego.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that the visit wasn't an 'olive branch' to SD but just a place where the team has a lot of fans.

When asked about the team's upcoming trip to USD, he said he wants to bring the team to the Central Valley.

"I want to go to Fresno," Harbaugh said.

"I think it's well documented my love of Fresno. Maybe some day retiring there in Fresno.

Harbaugh visited Fresno for a football camp at Roosevelt High School back in 2015, just after his 4th season as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Since that visit, he's spoken highly of the city, even telling fans last season that it was "one of his favorite cities in the country."

Fresno State's special teams coach, John Baxter, also coached with Harbaugh for one year at Michigan back in 2015.

"We got great fans in Fresno, so hopefully that will be on the docket next summer," Harbaugh said.

This year's training camp will be held in El Segundo starting July 17th and running through August 8th. Practices on July 22 + 23rd will be held at USD.

