Charges filed against parolee in Chowchilla accused of violent sexual assault

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges are now filed against the man accused of multiple crimes, including rape, assault and attempted murder of a child in Chowchilla.

Arthur Dean Knapp now faces multiple charges, including rape and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Investigators say it happened in the early hours of August 1st in the laundry room of an apartment complex on Washington Road near State Route 233.

"Injuries consisted of not only being sexually assaulted, but also injuries consistent with their throat being slashed as well as being knocked unconscious," Chief Palmer explained.

The young victim was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital, where they underwent surgery.

"They're safe," Chowchilla police officer, Emily Huckabee said. "All your prayers so far have worked."

Chief Palmer says the victim's sexual assault exam positively identified Knapp as the suspect.

"This is a moment that has the potential to alter the direction that their life goes and is going to impact that child for the rest of their life," Chief Palmer said. "I personally, I'm sorry it happened on my watch but unfortunately we have evil people"

Knapp was arrested that same day on Kites Way and Myer Drive-- just blocks away from where the incident occurred.

He was on parole at the time of his arrest and has an extensive 18-year criminal record.

Most recently in 2021, he was sentenced to six years in prison on charges including assault but was released in March of 2024 because of credits he received.

Knapp is now facing a number of charges including rape by force of a child over 14 years old. He's also facing special allegations for his past felony convictions.

"He's currently being held on no bail and just to be clear that means no amount of money will get him out," Madera County District Attorney, Sally Moreno said. "He will stay where he is."

Knapp is currently booked in the Madera County jail. If convicted on all of the current counts, Knapp faces life in prison without possibility of parole.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.