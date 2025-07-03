Charges against suspected serial rapist in Fresno County

A 10-page criminal complaint marks a step towards justice for five women in Fresno County.

A 10-page criminal complaint marks a step towards justice for five women in Fresno County.

A 10-page criminal complaint marks a step towards justice for five women in Fresno County.

A 10-page criminal complaint marks a step towards justice for five women in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-page criminal complaint marks a step towards justice for five women in Fresno County.

The document details alleged rapes and other sex crimes spanning from March 2016 to June 2021 in both the City of Fresno and the county.

The accused -- 55-year-old Cesar Flores.

RELATED: DNA breakthrough leads to arrest of suspected serial rapist in Fresno County

Law enforcement officials say DNA was collected in all of the cases, but they weren't able to match that DNA to a person.

Now, nearly a decade after the first crime, investigators were able to put a name to that genetic material, identifying Flores through geneaology testing.

Tuesday morning, he was arrested at his home in Fresno County. The District Attorney's Office filed charges the next day.

The complaint shows four of the cases happened in the city, and one in the county.

In two cases, he's accused of abducting the women to commit the assaults -- in some -- using a weapon.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright addressed the charges and enhancements Flores is facing.

"A criminal complaint has been filed in Fresno County Superior Court alleging a total of 14 felony crimes against Mr. Flores," he said. "Also are alleged as to some of the crimes on enhancements for the use of a knife during a sexual assault."

For every woman after the first, there is an enhancement for committing the crimes against more than one victim.

When Flores was booked, Fresno County Jail records showed he was arrested on charges that included sex crimes against children, but those crimes weren't in the criminal complaint.

Although he has not been charged with sex crimes against children as of Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff's Office say they are actively investigating allegations that Flores assaulted children.

With the charges and allegations against just the adult victims, Flores already could face a significant sentence.

"If Mr. Flores is found guilty of all of his charges and allegations, he's facing a possible term of 264 years to life in state prison," Wright said.

Flores is being held on a more than $1.7 million bail.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, X and Instagram.