Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief: Corcoran Police Chief Maggie Ochoa on building trust

We sat down with Chief Maggie Ochoa with the Corcoran Police Department to talk about her strategy to build trust and reduce violent crime.

We sat down with Chief Maggie Ochoa with the Corcoran Police Department to talk about her strategy to build trust and reduce violent crime.

We sat down with Chief Maggie Ochoa with the Corcoran Police Department to talk about her strategy to build trust and reduce violent crime.

We sat down with Chief Maggie Ochoa with the Corcoran Police Department to talk about her strategy to build trust and reduce violent crime.

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversations with local law enforcement leaders are focused on connection and community.

We sat down with Chief Maggie Ochoa with the Corcoran Police Department to talk about her strategy to build trust and reduce violent crime.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.