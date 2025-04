Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief: Reedley Police Chief Mark Ediger

The Reedley Police Department recently welcomed a new chief, but he's not new to the department.

The Reedley Police Department recently welcomed a new chief, but he's not new to the department.

The Reedley Police Department recently welcomed a new chief, but he's not new to the department.

The Reedley Police Department recently welcomed a new chief, but he's not new to the department.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Reedley Police Department recently welcomed a new chief, but he's not new to the department.

We sat down with Chief Mark Ediger to hear about his plans to improve safety through neighborhood watch.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.