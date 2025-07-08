In California, drowning is the number one cause of death for children under five years old.

Children First: Keeping kids safe in the water during summer

Many of our local waterways help us stay cool during the warm weather. While enjoying the water can be fun, it can come with risks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cooling off in our Central Valley waters or splashing around at the local water parks is always a refreshing retreat.

At Amy Morris Swim School in Clovis, Kylie Cook watches her two kids gain more confidence in their swimming skills.

"I started swimming lessons really, really young, so I wanted the same thing for my kids," she said.

Kylie's two daughters started lessons in 2024.

It's vital that her daughters have the right skills to stay afloat.

"It makes it nice knowing that they're safe here, but then that can translate to the pools that we're around, too," Cook said.

Amy Morris Swim School has about 500 students, with 90 percent of them returning each summer.

"Every lesson is about 30 minutes," says instructor Hayden Delaere. "We spend about 25 minutes on structure. Every child learns at their own pace."

Instructors not only teach kids how to swim and float, but to also respect the water.

Amy Morris is the owner.

"We also teach that if they are near a pool, to always ask to get in," she said.

Morris stresses parents should keep an eye and hand on their kids when in the water.

In California, drowning is the number one cause of death for children under five years old.

Families with children who have special needs should also be extra careful.

"Children with autism, this is a special thing we want to highlight," says Kristina Pasma, Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator at Valley Children's Hospital. "They are naturally drawn to the water. It has reflective properties, so it is essential for them to have swim lessons."

That's why it's important to know your ABC's.

A stands for "Active Adult Supervision." B stands for "Barriers." C stands for "Classes and CPR."

Life jackets can also play a key role in keeping kids safe in the water.

"You want to make sure that when you are looking for a life jacket, you are looking for a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket," Pasma said.

While life jackets can help, experts say it's never too late to take lessons.

