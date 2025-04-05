Children First: UCP+ Parent & Me Program

When babies are born prematurely, they often have a lot of catching up to do. That's where teachers from UCP come in.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kennedy has mastered crawling, but Holly isn't budging. These 10 month-old twins have their own personalities.

"Kennedy is wild and rambunctious, and Holly is pretty calm and relaxed," says their dad, Mason Lewis.

Early intervention teachers from UCP+ work with them every week.

The girls had a rough start.

"They were absolutely a surprise," says their mom, Lauren Lewis. "We went to a normal halfway-through point ultrasound and found out we weren't just having one little girl, but two identical girls. One of our daughters was especially struggling throughout the pregnancy, and we didn't know if we were going to get to bring her home."

The girls eventually came home.

"I think the biggest challenge was feeding them," Mason said. "Trying to make sure they get all their ounces and some days, they wouldn't, and Holly had to go back in and get a tube and they helped us with feeding."

The UCP+ Parent & Me Program helps families who need support for their babies and toddlers.

"The services that we provide: early intervention services, where a teacher is going to go out to your home, one time a week for up to an hour and work with your child directly providing some of the therapeutical services but also, it's a parent education model," says Victor Perez with UCP+.

The Lewis twins learned how to sit, and teachers work on their hand-eye coordination.

"It makes it kind of fun for them so we can get their attention for them to work with us, but we are really working on for them to hold on or to get a toy and reach out," says teacher Berenice Zacarias.

The cell phone gets Holly's attention. Her curiosity was captured on camera as she finally crawled for the very first time.

Mom and dad are grateful their babies got a boost thanks to UCP+.

"I don't think we could have done it by ourselves," Mason said. "There's no way."

