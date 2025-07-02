Chowchilla man shot and killed by San Luis Obispo County deputies

An investigation is underway after a Chowchilla man was shot and killed by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies.

An investigation is underway after a Chowchilla man was shot and killed by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies.

An investigation is underway after a Chowchilla man was shot and killed by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies.

An investigation is underway after a Chowchilla man was shot and killed by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a Chowchilla man was shot and killed by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies.

Just before midnight Wednesday, deputies responded to a neighborhood in Los Osos -- a small town along the Central Coast.

A woman called saying she was concerned for her safety because of a man she knew who was in the area who has a history of violent behavior and is known to possess weapons.

When deputies made contact with the 40-year-old man, he took out a handgun.

Both deputies fired their weapons, hitting the man.

They then provided aid until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies were not hurt and have been placed on administrative leave at this time.

