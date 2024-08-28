Chowchilla pizza restaurant recognized for commitment to students

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business is being recognized for its contribution to North Valley students.

Corsaro's Family Pizza is located on Robertson Boulevard and Second Street in Chowchilla.

On Tuesday, the business received the "Crystal Tower Award" at the Madera County Compact's Annual Business and Education Shareholder's Luncheon.

The award is given to businesses or business owners who have shown dedication to students through partnerships with schools.

Each school district in Madera County is eligible to make a nomination.

This year, corsaro's was nominated by the Chowchilla Elementary School District.

The superintendent applauded the business' dedication to hosting field trips, teaching students about running a restaurant and providing hands-on experiences.

The owner of Corsaro's says giving back to the community is part of his passion.

"I'm honored, I'm super grateful for the opportunity to serve kids and make an impact," says Damarya Moody. "That was the whole goal when I got in the business, to make an impact because the only way you're going to be successful is to make an impact in somebody else's life. I just figured out how to do it through pizza."

Moody also says roughly 100 free pizzas are given out to students every year to reward them for perfect school attendance and good grades.

Corsaro's Family Pizza also has a second location in Kingsburg.