CHP investigating deadly crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madera County.

Officers say the crash happened just before 5 am on Road 9 and Avenue 25, just west of Chowchilla.

The CHP hasn't said what led up to the crash but confirmed at least one person was killed.

Drivers are urged to take caution in the area during their morning commute.