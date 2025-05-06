CHP officers help save ducks crossing street in Madera

A California Highway Patrol officer in Madera was able to help when a mama duck and her ducklings became stranded.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have noticed an increase recently in ducks crossing busy streets, especially if you live in a neighborhood where there's a ponding basin or other areas of water.

A California Highway Patrol officer in Madera was able to help when a mama duck and her ducklings became stranded on the center median of northbound Highway 99 -- just south of Avenue 17.

They quickly shut down the road to help escort the fuzzy little family safely across the street.

Duck crossings are most common during spring and early summer.

Officers say this is a good reminder to always remain alert because you never know who or what you might come across.

