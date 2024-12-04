Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane opens for 2024 holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas Tree Lane is officially open for the 2024 holiday season.

The Valley tradition is attracting families from around the region for Tuesday's walk-only night.

This is a tradition that began more than 100 years ago with hundreds of trees and homes all decked out with lights and decorations.

One couple says they just moved in three years ago and actually inherited decorations from the previous homeowner that they continue to put up.

They say they were already pulling out decorations the day after Halloween,

Their extended family gets into the fun as well.

You can walk or drive the lane until December 25.

Since Tuesday is a walk-only night, Van Ness will be shut down from Shields to Shaw.

