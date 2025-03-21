Twenty-one percent of students were selected to stay right here in the Central Valley to complete their residency.

CHSU medical students find out where they'll complete their residency at 'Match Day' celebration

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an exciting day for future doctors at California Health Sciences University.

Friday was "Match Day," meaning students found out where they'll complete their residency program.

From the moment they woke up Friday, anticipation was building.

"I didn't think I'd be this anxious, but I think I'm more excited, to be honest, to just find out where I'm going to spend the next few years training," CHSU student David Brown said.

CHSU students have been studying for a long time to become doctors.

"Stupid long," Brown confirmed.

All those years have been preparing them for their residency and leading up to "Match Day," when they find out where they're going to continue learning.

Brown is going into family medicine.

"You get to meet the most people. You get to build relationships. You get to, kind of like, you know, see them the longest. And so I kind of, I like that the most," Brown said.

Born and raised in Visalia, he and his parents are hoping he'll get to stay close to home.

"So I really, really wanted to stay local. Fingers crossed. That's where I matched. So that was the goal," Brown said.

Just before 9 am, students took their seats.

After a few staff speeches, pom poms were passed out and the countdown began.

The time had finally come for students to see where they were headed next.

It didn't take long before the celebrations began.

CHSU achieved a 100% match rate for the Class of 2025.

Students were selected to go to Stanford, Kaiser Oakland, Loma Linda Murrieta and multiple locations in the Central Valley.

For Brown, he was relieved as he found out he was heading to Adventist Health Tulare.

"That was my top choice," Brown said as he hugged his parents.

Dean of CHSU Osteopathic Medicine, John Graneto, says this was the second year in a row that 100% of students graduating received a match.

Twenty-one percent of students were selected to stay right here in the Central Valley to complete their residency.

"So from Stockton down to Bakersfield, we have lots of our students staying at Kaweah Delta, UCSF Fresno downtown, Kern in Bakersfield, and St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton," Graneto said.

Of the 109 students total, 50 percent are staying in the state.

Graneto says that increases the likelihood they'll stay and practice in California.

"That's very important for all of us as we have our mission to increase the number of doctors, which increases access to care for all the citizens of California," Graneto said.

Brown says he's ready for this next chapter.

"I'm just looking forward to the future. Honestly, it's what I wanted for the longest time. So yeah, I'm just ready to get started," Brown said.

All students who matched Friday will graduate in May before heading off to their residencies.

