Cierra Jackson wins NCAA National Championship, first in Fresno State history

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With her first throw in the discus, Cierra Jackson made history at Hayward Field by winning a national championship in the women's discus.

The Fresno State senior set a new NCAA meet record with a throw of 65.82m/215-11 on her first attempt at the Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Her throw moved her up to 7th on the all-time collegiate list.

Jackson is Fresno State's first outdoor national champion and 1st individual champ since Melissa Price won the indoor pole vault in 1999.

"I have disappointed myself multiple times, so coming out here and not giving up and still continuing to throw, and then coming out and winning a national title is amazing to me," said Jackson following her event. "This truly means a lot."

The most decorated thrower in program history, Jackson also earned first-team All-America honors in the shot put, finishing in eighth place with a toss of 17.70m.

She's the first Bulldog to earn two first-team All-American honors in the same season.

